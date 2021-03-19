Lightning strikes truck on Texas highway, causing fire, photo shows. ‘A huge boom’

The truck driving on Highway 31 was struck by lightning near Kerens, Texas, officials say. Photo from Kerens Volunteer Fire Department

A truck caught fire while driving along a Texas highway this week, but it wasn’t a problem with the motor, officials say.

It was lightning.

The driver was traveling on Highway 31 from Athens to Corsicana when he “heard a huge boom” Wednesday morning, according to the Kerens Volunteer Fire Department.

Lights on the dash started flashing and soon the truck shut down, officials say. After the truck coasted to the shoulder of the highway, a passenger spotted flames under the dashboard.

The driver and passenger escaped to safety before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

Kerens is about 90 miles southeast of Fort Worth.