McDonald’s to keep dining rooms closed in Texas as state drops COVID rules

McDonald’s said it will keep dining rooms in Texas closed as the state drops its COVID restrictions. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) AP

McDonald’s will keep dining rooms in Texas closed as the state rolls back COVID-19 precautions, the restaurant chain confirmed to McClatchy News.

The chain says it has no plans to change its safety protocols and that it will continue to follow the advice of health and science experts when it comes to making decisions about reopening.

McDonald’s said it also assesses state and county health data in determining whether it will open or close its dining rooms.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that he’d signed an executive order lifting the statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses and facilities to operate at 100% capacity. The rollbacks go into effect March 10.

“Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared,” he said. “But it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.”

In light of the news, several companies with stores in Texas have said they’ll still require customers to wear masks, including Walmart, Target, CVS and Kroger.