Jacket with $5,000 accidentally left in pocket donated to Goodwill in Fort Worth area

Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth says a jacket with $5,000 was accidentally donated. Screengrab from Google.

A couple donated a jacket to a Goodwill store with thousands of dollars in cash accidentally left in the pocket.

Luckily, a worker was looking out for them.

About three weeks ago, a man told the Goodwill in Hurst that his wife donated a jacket carrying $5,000, according to Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth. With up to 200 donations a day, finding the missing money would be difficult.

“Two weeks had gone, we had sorted through a lot of clothing and still hadn’t found it,” said Rhonda Davis, the retail manager at the store, said in a video posted online March 2.

Then the store closed for several days during the winter storm.

On the first day the store reopened, Makayla Delapena found the cash while sorting clothing, WFAA reported. She immediately went to Davis to inform the manager of her discovery, and the money was returned to the couple.

Delapena was awarded the Goodwill Medal of Integrity and a bonus check.

Delapena, who has a hearing disability, said through a sign-language interpreter that she was proud of herself for returning the money and earning the award.