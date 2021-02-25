Another ERCOT board member resigns after Texas winter storm, power outages

Another Electric Reliability Council of Texas board member has resigned following the winter storm that left millions without power.

Clifton Karnei, executive vice president of the Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc., resigned Thursday, a spokesperson for ERCOT confirmed. Karnei’s resignation comes after six other board members vacated their seats following backlash about their living outside of Texas.

During a Thursday hearing in the Texas House of Representatives, ERCOT CEO Bill Magness said he’d learned a longtime board member had resigned, but did not provide a name.

It was not immediately clear why Karnei resigned, but Magness said “I think that has to do more with his company.”

Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. is based in Waco. Karnei’s city of residence was not immediately clear.

