‘Fast and thick’ dust storm that swept over Texas was visible from space. Take a look

A dust storm that swept across Texas is visible from space, according to NOAA. Screengrab from NOAA.

A dust storm that blew across Texas last week could be seen from space, while on the Earth’s surface it hampered traffic and worsened air quality.

The storm stirred a massive expanse of dust from Lubbock across the northern part of the state and through the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Jan. 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released several views from the agency’s satellites this week.

First, here’s a look at the low-visibility conditions for drivers in Odessa.

It wasn’t just drivers suffering. The debris kicked up by heavy wind gusts caused poor air quality.

“When it gets into your nose and into your airways, it’s basically just one big irritant, so your nose can run,” Dr. James Tarbox from Texas Tech Physicians told KAMC. “You may feel like you’re wheezing a little.”

KTVT meteorologist Jeffrey Ray posted a time-lapse video of the dust rolling into Fort Worth.

HERE COMES THE DUST. Fort Worth time lapse picks up when the wind really started getting going turning to the southwest. Watch horizon and see the dust from the west move toward the city. #CBS11wx #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/XGWgIp3fX3 — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) January 30, 2021

On Wednesday, NOAA released the view from space, which put into perspective the size of the “fast and thick” dust storm, which packed sustained winds of 30-40 mph.

On Jan. 30, @NOAA's #GOESEast viewed a dust storm that blew across North Texas and was fast and thick enough to disrupt visibility. This #GeoColor imagery shows the dust pushing southwestward across the landscape. See + learn more about the #ImageoftheDay: https://t.co/mzLaZ2G6Fw pic.twitter.com/zPKHHoWmST — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 3, 2021

“Around Lubbock, Texas, which was the epicenter of the dust up, there were reports of wind gusts reaching 60 miles per hour,” NOAA said. “Travel advisories stated that driving on northern and southern roads would prove difficult in the windy onslaught, and that it would last for the entire day.”