If you see bats with white noses acting strangely, Texas wildlife agency wants to know

Be on the lookout for bats with white noses or other body parts acting strangely, Texas officials say.

Texas Parks and Wildlife wants to know if residents spot these “distressed” bats because they’re likely suffering from a deadly fungal disease named white-nose syndrome. While the disease isn’t a risk to humans, it has serious consequences on the bat population and Texas ecosystem, officials say.

“Last year, we received reports of bats dying or acting strange from around the state” Nathan Fuller, a state bat biologist, said in a news release. “Unfortunately, we expect the same thing to happen this winter and we are asking Texans to be on the lookout for distressed bats.”

White-nose syndrome affects bats hibernating during the winter, exhibiting a white growth on the ears, nose and wings, officials say. It causes bats to lose fat by January and February.

“Once this happens, bats often leave their roosts in search of food or as an attempt to escape the disease and unfortunately, the animals usually don’t survive,” Fuller said. “However, if we know where bats are in the most trouble, we can enact measures to protect the survivors and give them a chance to recover.”

A couple of weeks ago, Texas Parks and Wildlife treated culverts with anti-fungal in an efforts to save bats from the disease. The disease is spread through contact with other bats or contaminated surfaces, officials say.

Experts estimate white-nose syndrome has killed millions of bats in the U.S. and Canada since the 2007-2008 winter, according to the National Wildlife Health Center.

The disease was first reported in Texas in 2017. Last year, it was detected in 18 counties across central Texas and continues to spread, officials say.

“Bats provide billions of dollars in pest control services by eating insects that damage crops,” Fuller said. “Without bats, food costs could increase. They are also sensitive to environmental contaminants and other damage and so they can act as indicators of ecosystem health and function.”

Help save bats

Texas Parks and Wildlife wants residents to send reports of dead bats to wns@tpwd.texas.gov. Include a general location and, if possible, a photograph. Do not touch live or dead bats with bare hands, officials say.