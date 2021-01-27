Texas dad and son on birthday trip to DC stormed the Capitol together, feds say

A CNN photo captured Chance and James “Sonny” Uptmore inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities say. Photo from FBI

A Texas father and son who traveled to Washington, D.C., on a birthday trip are now charged in the attack on the Capitol, authorities say.

Chance Uptmore recalled during an interview with FBI agents that his father, James “Sonny” Uptmore, urged him not to enter the building, according to a criminal complaint.

But he didn’t listen and his father followed him inside, authorities say.

“Chance Uptmore said he entered the Capitol building because he was caught up in the crowd, and because it was a once in a lifetime event,” an FBI agent said in the complaint.

The father and son from San Antonio on a five-day birthday trip for the younger Uptmore traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, which was scheduled at the same time Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, according to the complaint.

Two days later, a tipster told the FBI about a Facebook post by Chance Uptmore describing his experience inside the Capitol.

“The violence was minimal,” Uptmore wrote of the attack that led to five deaths, including a police officer, according to authorities. “When people tried to break windows they were confronted by 10+ Trump supporters. When a painting was grabbed off the wall we helped the cops recover it. The cops were saying stuff like ‘we stand with you’ ‘thanks for being here’ ‘you made your point now leave calmly.’”

Uptmore included a photo of himself outside the Capitol in the Facebook post, authorities say.

The FBI compared the photo and a Texas driver’s license photo to images published by news media.

The father and son admitted to the FBI that images by CNN and the Telegraph UK depicted themselves inside the Capitol, the complaint says.

Chance and James “Sonny” Uptmore were arrested after the FBI executed a search warrant at their home.

They are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.