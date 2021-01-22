Texas man steals ambulance and orders at drive-thru with lights flashing, police say

A Texas man is accused of stealing an ambulance and driving to a fast food restaurant drive-thru, Houston police say. Photo from Houston Police Department on Twitter

A Texas man stole an ambulance and took it for a ride to a fast food restaurant drive-thru, police say.

The 36-year-old stole the ambulance from paramedics working Thursday night in Houston, police say.

The paramedics were responding to an emergency at an apartment complex when the man drove away with the Houston Fire Department ambulance, KTRK reported.

The suspect apparently wasn’t difficult to find. Houston police say officers tracked the ambulance to the restaurant, where the man was ordering at the drive-thru with the emergency lights flashing.

Southwest patrol and CST officers just recovered a stolen ambulance S. Post Oak and W. Orem. Paramedics were on a call when male jumped in and drove off. Officers tracked the ambulance to a fast food outlet where the driver was at the drive up ordering food with emergency lights. pic.twitter.com/iQdyh6y5De — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2021

A photo from the police department’s Twitter captures the scene near a Jack in the Box, but authorities haven’t said whether he ate there or one of several other fast food restaurants in the area.

Renaldo Leonard was charged with felony theft.