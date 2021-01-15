Video of naked man beaten outside strip club leads to two arrests, Texas police say

A video of a beating of a naked man at a strip club in San Antonio, Texas, posted to the police Facebook page led to the arrest of two men, authorities say. Screengrab from Google.

Video of a naked man “viciously attacked” outside a strip club led to the arrest of two men, Texas police say.

An investigation started after video of the beating of a 26-year-old was posted to the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page, authorities say.

Zachary Wiatrek, 23, and Aurelio Elizondo, 27, are charged with aggravated assault.

On Jan. 7, the victim went to Capisce Gentleman’s Club with Wiatrek and Elizondo, who are described as friends in court documents obtained by WOAI. As they were waiting on a ride to leave, an employee “dragged him inside and stripped him of his clothing,” the news outlet reported.

Then the employee convinced Wiatrek and Elizondo to attack the man, WOAI reported.

A two-minute video of the attack obtained by KSAT captured the victim naked on the ground with only a face mask under his chin. After he stands up, a man in the video is seen punching the victim, knocking him back down, the news outlet reported.

Authorities say he suffered bleeding in the brain and a skull fracture, KSAT reported.