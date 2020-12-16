Teen dies when vehicle crashes into her home during virtual learning, Texas school says

A teen student was killed Monday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into her home, a North Texas school district says.

Aramis Mora, a senior at Greenville High School, was doing virtual learning when the vehicle struck her home, the Greenville Independent School District said in a note to students and parents.

Aramis Mora, a senior at Greenville High School, was killed after a vehicle crashed into her home during virtual learning, the school district says. Greenville Independent School District

Aramis’ brother Gustavo Mora said he started searching for her after hearing a rumble then his sister calling out for him, KXAS reported.

“Her door was just in the hallway so I just moved it out of the way and started yelling for her,” Gustavo told the outlet, adding that he soon found her in the rubble. The 17-year-old wasn’t breathing.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. and first responders from the Greenville police and fire departments and American Medical Response responded to the scene, according to the Herald Banner.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by air to a nearby hospital, eParisExtra.com reported.

School officials said Aramis was a lifelong Greenville ISD student.

She was especially interested in art and fashion design and was known as an excellent student with a sweet and calm spirit, the school said.

Billy Shiflet, an art teacher at Greenville High School, said Aramis was making plans for after graduation and exploring colleges, KXAS reported.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“She was definitely just carving that path right where she needed to be and then something as traumatic and crazy and unreal is really what it is,” Shiflet told the outlet

Crisis counseling teams were on campus Tuesday to support students and staff members, according to the school.

“Our prayers go out to Aramis, her family, and all those who love her,” the school said. “We will all miss this special young woman.”

A candlelight vigil is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at 4701 Henry St. in Greenville.

Greenville is roughly 80 miles northeast of Fort Worth.