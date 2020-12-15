It’s time to renew. Texas’ waiver on car registration, driver’s licenses ends in April

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that the state’s temporary waiver on the expiration of driver’s licenses and identification cards ends April 14.

Texans who held off on renewing their driver’s license or car registration amid the coronavirus pandemic should add the tasks to their to-do list.

“I commend Governor Abbott for balancing the safety of Texans with the need to continue vital state services by offering the waivers to registration and titling requirements during the pandemic,” said Whitney Brewster TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster in a statement. ”We continued to offer registration renewal and other important services throughout the waiver period.”

Some DPS offices are offering extended hours to help with driver’s license services. This includes two Fort Worth locations — the Mega Center on 8301 Brentwood Stair Road and the south office at 6413 Wooodway Drive.

Starting Jan. 4, those offices will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday.

Driver’s licenses can also be renewed online at Texas.gov or by calling 866-357-3639.

Vehicle registration can be renewed online at Texas.gov, by mail or in person at the county tax assessor-collector office. A passing vehicle inspection is needed before registration can be renewed.

The waivers for license expirations and vehicle registration were announced in March.