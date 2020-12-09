Texas
4-year-old trapped in well for hours as Texas firefighters dig frantically to save him
A 4-year-old was trapped in a well for hours as Texas firefighters frantically tried to rescue him.
The boy fell into the water well Tuesday afternoon at a ranch in South Texas, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. He was talking to firefighters as more and more agencies arrived, officials say.
To save his life, Mission firefighters had to dig to rescue the boy from an 8-inch-wide pit, officials say.
The firefighters chiseled into the soil to carefully free the boy.
“Our Special Operations Team along with other agencies worked tirelessly to free the boy,” the Mission Firefighters Association posted on Facebook.
The rescue effort lasted six hours.
About 10:40 p.m., the boy was pulled from the well and put in a helicopter to be flown to a hospital, KVEO reported. The well had no water, the news outlet reported.
On Wednesday, the boy was “doing great,” officials said.
