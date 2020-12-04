Interactive ‘super fountain’ coming to Texas park promises to be a treat for the eyes

The iridescent fountain coming to a popular Dallas park will wow spectators in 2021. Klyde Warren Park

Downtown Dallas is about to get a beautiful – and massive – gift. A new interactive water feature, comparable to something one would see on the Las Vegas strip, is coming to the east end of Klyde Warren Park.

“The only way to describe this fountain is spectacular,” said Jody Grant, chairman of the board of the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation in a news release. “It will truly be unlike anything seen before. When you look at aerial photos of Dallas in the future, we firmly believe this is the ‘blimp shot’ you will see. It will be a signature structure that by day beckons children at play and by night delights visitors with a spectacular show, reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower light show in Paris.”

The fountain, a $10 million addition, is actually a Christmas gift from park board member Nancy Best and her husband Randy, the release states.

“You maybe know, we have a lot of water features in the park now and the children love them,” Best told Good Day FOX 4. “It brings the kids to the park and it brings their parents to the park. So if we have this fabulous fountain on the east end, that will attract the parents and the water attracts the children. It will bring families together. And families is what we love to see in the park. It’s a happy place for everybody.”

Dallas’ newest marvel is being created by Fluidity Design Consultants in Los Angeles and is led by Jim Garland, who has been dubbed “the Elton John of Fountains,” Dallas Morning News reports.

“It’s a musical fountain with choreographed changing colored lights that you can literally dance in and be a part of,” Garland said to the Morning News. “We haven’t seen that before. “It’s also going to make very, very high jets — you might even say dangerously high. Heights that nobody’s ever seen before. It’s an important evolution in the world of fountains. There’s no other fountain like this one. It really is a best-in-class.”

Some of the water jets will soar “more than 55 feet in the air,” according to the news release.

Construction on the fountain is set to begin in summer of 2021 with completion expected by next December.