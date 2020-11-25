How clever are you? Your witty message could go on a Texas highway sign. Here’s how

Your message could be the next one displayed on digital message boards along Texas highways.

The Texas Department of Transportation is having a contest to find the most creative and witty message about safe driving.

“By now most Texans have seen the informative — and often clever — messages above Texas highways on digital message boards that encourage safer driving,” TxDOT said in a news release. “Well now it’s your time to shine.”

The department launched a statewide “Digital Highway Sign Contest” on Tuesday to find the best message related to impaired driving, distracted driving, not wearing seatbelts or speeding.

The most successful messages use pop culture or current events to encourage drivers to stay safe, TxDOT said.

“Starting Nov. 24 and ending Dec. 8, Texas drivers will be able to submit their entries and there is no limit to the number of entries a contestant can submit,” TxDOT said. “The top 10 entries will be posted on social media and voted on by the public.”

Voting is simple: one like or share is one point. The three messages with the most votes will get displayed along highways, TxDOT said.

Entries are accepted at TxDOT.gov.

“#Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed,” the department said. “No offensive language. Signs accommodate two slides, each with three lines and up to 15 characters per line. Feel free to use both slides (six lines) or just one slide (three lines).”