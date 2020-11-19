Looking for a job? UPS needs 1,200 seasonal workers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

If you’re looking to make some extra cash during the holidays, UPS has some good news — it’s looking to fill hundreds of seasonal positions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

UPS is looking to fill 1,200 jobs at locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, McKinney, Lone Star and Independence, among other nearby cities, a company spokesperson told McClatchy News.

Roles include tractor trailer drivers, driver helpers and package handlers, the company said. Pay for those hired to drive tractor trailers or package cars starts at $21 an hour. Pay starts at $14.50 an hour for driver helpers and package handlers.

The shipping giant said seasonal hires will help it keep up with the expected holiday surge in package volume through January.

It’s not unusual for seasonal hires to nab permanent positions — over the last three years, about 35% of people hired into seasonal positions were later hired full-time, the company said.

UPS also offers an Earn and Learn program that allows workers who are students to earn up to $1,300 for college expenses on top of their hourly pay.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, UPS says it’s been taking steps to keep workers safe and healthy.

The Atlanta area-based company says it enhanced cleaning at its facilities, focusing on shared equipment; encouraged workers to follow CDC hygiene and social distancing guidelines; and ramped up interior vehicle cleaning.

Those interested in seasonal positions can apply at upsjobs.com.