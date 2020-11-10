Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. mocks Texas’ Dan Patrick for voter fraud reward, Dallas Cowboys

Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor mocked Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on social media Tuesday after Patrick announced he’d pay up to $1 million for anyone who presents proof of voter fraud anywhere in the country.

Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman, a Democrat, jokingly tried to claim the reward and took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys in the process.

“Hey, Governor Patrick — it’s your counterpart in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman posted on Twitter. “I’d like to collect your handsome reward for reporting voter fraud. I got a dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump. I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls. ps. The Cowboys blow.”

Patrick, a Republican, is echoing an unsubstantiated claim from President Donald Trump and others that the presidential election is rife with voter fraud. No evidence has been provided and many isolated cases have been discounted or recanted.

In fact, a Pennsylvania postal worker recanted a story alleging voter ballot fraud Monday evening. It was a story that Trump and his followers have seized on as proof of fraud.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected the winner by multiple news agencies based on current vote totals in several outstanding states, including Pennsylvania. The results aren’t official, however, until the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14 and Congress counts the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Biden is projected to finish with well over the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency, and he leads Trump by nearly five million in the popular vote.

Patrick said he’s offering the reward to encourage and reward people for reporting fraud.

“Whistleblowers and tipsters should turn over their evidence to local law enforcement. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and final conviction of voter fraud will be paid a minimum of $25,000,” Patrick said in a release.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Patrick said. “President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections.”

Patrick perpetuated dubious claims in his release, including that Republican poll watchers were not being able to observe the vote count in one case. That claim has been discounted by Trump’s own lawyers in Pennsylvania.

He also bragged about Texas counting ballots faster than other states, but Tarrant County was still counting votes days after the Nov. 3 election.