‘Catastrophic’ fire destroys entire holiday season of smoked turkeys at Texas company

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says its inventory for the holiday season was destroyed in a fire at its shipping facility in Tyler, Texas. Screengrab from Greenberg Smoked Turkeys on Facebook.

A “catastrophic” fire destroyed an entire holiday season worth of smoked turkeys at a popular Texas company.

Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says the Friday evening fire at a shipping facility in Tyler destroyed its inventory and ability to ship products this year. The turkeys are a popular holiday dish for many families in Texas.

The company is offering refunds for all orders after Nov. 6.

“We are thankful this occurred after hours and no one was injured!” Greenberg Smoked Turkeys posted on Facebook. “We are already in the process of rebuilding and will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Firefighters arrived at the facility to find black smoke billowing from a freezer facility and debris blown across the road, the Tyler Morning Telegraph reported.

“There’s several explosions in there,” Larry Harrison, who lives near the facility, told the newspaper. “It blew the door off and landed in the street over there. I was out here when it was all going on. A lot of smoke. It was all over the whole place.”

The fire department has not determined the cause of the blaze, KTVT reported. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley told the TV station “some sort of explosion” happened inside the facility.

“We are extremely grateful that all of our employees are safe and healthy,” the company posted on Facebook.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER