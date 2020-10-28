‘It’s sweata weatha, y’all.’ Check out these wintry photos of snow and ice in Texas

It’s only October, but that hasn’t stopped wintry weather from making its way into the Texas Panhandle and parts of West Texas.

Inclement weather blew into the Lone Star State on Monday, bringing record-setting lows and unseasonably early snowfall through the week. Abilene recorded snowfall on Monday and San Angelo got snow on Tuesday, breaking early snowfall records in both cities, KTXS reported.

Each also recorded its coldest Oct. 27th on record, reaching highs of only 32 degrees in Abilene and 34 degrees in San Angelo, according to the outlet. Both are the cities’ coldest high temperatures ever recorded in the month of October.

People in El Paso woke up to snow Tuesday morning, accumulating about a half-inch with wind gusts reaching 40 mph, KFOX reported.

The same morning, Amarillo recorded 1.5 inches of snow with other Panhandle cities seeing between 4 and 5 inches, according to the Amarillo Globe. Amarillo’s Monday high of 27 degrees and low of 18 degrees were the city’s lowest on record for Oct. 26.

“We had very strong cold air come from Alaska and Canada. That’s keeping us with cloud cover and the (temperatures) in the upper-teens right now,” meteorologist Mark Fox told the newspaper.

He said winter weather in the Panhandle is expected to persist through Thursday.

Several Texans took to social media to share images of the unseasonable weather. Most seemed excited, if not a bit surprised, to see winter weather in October. Others, however, weren’t pleased.