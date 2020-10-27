Watch this gutsy bird peck a huge Texas snake to send it further away from its feeder

A gutsy bird seemingly ushered a huge Texas snake away from its feeder and gave it a peck for good measure, video shows.

The Texas Indigo snake was recently swimming in the bird feeder at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge near South Padre Island, the video released Tuesday shows. The species can grow up to 7 feet long, and they’re known to eat rattlesnakes.

Despite this reputation, one of the birds follows the snake as it slithers out of the water, giving it a peck as it leaves, video shows.

Texas Indigo snakes are found in Texas and Mexico. Named for their dark blue skin, the snake is nonvenomous and listed on the state’s threatened species list., officials say.

They’re able to eat rattlesnakes because they’re immune to the venom, officials say.

