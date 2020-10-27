Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Texas

Watch this gutsy bird peck a huge Texas snake to send it further away from its feeder

A gutsy bird seemingly ushered a huge Texas snake away from its feeder and gave it a peck for good measure, video shows.

The Texas Indigo snake was recently swimming in the bird feeder at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge near South Padre Island, the video released Tuesday shows. The species can grow up to 7 feet long, and they’re known to eat rattlesnakes.

Despite this reputation, one of the birds follows the snake as it slithers out of the water, giving it a peck as it leaves, video shows.

Texas Indigo snakes are found in Texas and Mexico. Named for their dark blue skin, the snake is nonvenomous and listed on the state’s threatened species list., officials say.

They’re able to eat rattlesnakes because they’re immune to the venom, officials say.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Texas

Mexico arrests 6 Guard members in water protest death

October 27, 2020 3:46 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service