Girlfriend accused of breaking ex-Texas lieutenant governor’s ribs no longer charged

A girlfriend accused of breaking the ribs of a former Texas lieutenant governor is no longer charged.

A Harris County grand jury declined to indict Leslie Caron for injuries sustained by former Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst in Houston, according to court records.

In May, Caron, 41, was charged with injury to an elderly individual. The grand jury returned the decision on Oct. 15, meaning jurors didn’t find evidence to support an indictment, in effect ending the criminal case against Caron.

“I have been cleared of all charges,” Caron said in a statement to McClatchy News. “During this time, I have reflected on my journey and how I can help others learn from my experience through this process.”

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Dewhurst, 75, told investigators Caron kicked his ribs while he sat on a couch and attacked him again several days later, again kicking his ribs, throwing a pot that hit his elbow and biting his arm as he defended himself, officials said. An X-ray showed two fractured ribs.

Caron denied attacking Dewhurst and told investigators that he was injured while moving items at his warehouse, police said. She said Dewhurst assaulted her, but police did not find evidence to confirm the accusation, according to court documents.

In a statement released to KTRK in May, Dewhurst said he did not want to file charges against Caron.

“She’s a remarkable woman with many fine attributes,” Dewhurst told the Houston TV station. “I wish her all the best in life.”

Dewhurst served as lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2015. He lost re-election to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Dewhurst ran for U.S. Senate in 2012, losing to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

