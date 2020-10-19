This Texas-based grocery store has the best delivery service in the country, study says

Grocery delivery has surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic — and a Texas grocery chain does it better than all the others, according to a new study.

H-E-B has the best grocery delivery service in the U.S., a study by global research firm Ipsos found.

What makes it so great? That’d be H-E-B’s accuracy.

Its grocery deliveries are accurate 99% of the time, Ipsos said.

Runner-up Whole Foods has a 95% accuracy rate. Aldi also performed well in the category thanks to its delivery notifications on 95% of orders.

H-E-B is not stranger to topping best-of lists.

Earlier this year, research firm Dunnhumby named it the top grocer in the U.S., unseating previous champion Trader Joe’s. Food and Wine magazine also called the San Antonio-based chain 2020’s best supermarket in the country.

H-E-B, dubbed a “cult-grocer” by Eater, was founded in 1905 and has more than 400 stores across Texas and in Mexico.

Ipsos’ findings were determined by a survey of more than 2,000 Americans that identified which factors of grocery pick-up and delivery are most important to consumers.

Ipsos then conducted 150 mystery shopping trips per retailers split between in-store pick-up, curbside pick-up and delivery. Retailers were assessed through all phases of the shopper experience, from account creation to receiving their items.

The firm said grocery services are here to stay.

“Use of (buy-online-pickup-in-store) and curbside pickup has increased for 78% of shoppers since COVID-19 began, and 69% expect to continue using it at the same or higher levels after the pandemic subsides,” Carlos Aragon, Vice President of U.S. Channel Performance at Ipsos, said.

Walmart and Target reigned supreme for in-store pickup thanks to easy-to-locate signing and prompt order fulfillment, respectively, the study found.

Sam’s Club garnered near-perfect stores in the curbside pickup category followed by Kroger.

When it comes to in-store and curbside pickup, Ipsos said consumers care most about designated pick-up locations, simple account creation, contactless options and prompt fulfillment.