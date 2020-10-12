Infant cut from womb and 22-year-old mom both die in attack, Texas police say

A woman and her unborn child are dead after the infant was cut from her womb last week, Texas police say.

Police responded to a home in New Boston around 10:20 a.m. Friday after receiving a call that someone had died, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home, according to the agency.

The 22-year-old was nearly 8 months pregnant, Bowie County officials said, according to KTBS.

Police said the woman’s unborn child had been cut from her womb in an attack, the Texarkana Gazette reported. The child didn’t survive, according to DPS.

Authorities took a woman into custody in Oklahoma, the agency said.

Officials have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

New Boston is roughly 155 miles east of Dallas near the Arkansas line.