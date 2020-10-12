Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Texas

Infant cut from womb and 22-year-old mom both die in attack, Texas police say

A woman and her unborn child are dead after the infant was cut from her womb last week, Texas police say.

Police responded to a home in New Boston around 10:20 a.m. Friday after receiving a call that someone had died, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

When police arrived, they found the woman dead inside the home, according to the agency.

The 22-year-old was nearly 8 months pregnant, Bowie County officials said, according to KTBS.

Police said the woman’s unborn child had been cut from her womb in an attack, the Texarkana Gazette reported. The child didn’t survive, according to DPS.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Authorities took a woman into custody in Oklahoma, the agency said.

Officials have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

New Boston is roughly 155 miles east of Dallas near the Arkansas line.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She has an MSt from the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Texas

Editorial Roundup:

Texas

Tennessee State researchers, others study wood-boring beetle

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service