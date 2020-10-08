Two 13-year-olds charged with murder after shooting man in his sleep, Texas cops say

A Texas man was shot and killed in his sleep at his home early Wednesday, according to San Antonio police. Now, two 13-year-olds, a girl and a boy, are charged in his murder.

Authorities said Rene Ray Rodriguez Jr., 20, was asleep when a gunman allegedly “walked in the victim’s bedroom and shot him,” according to a news release obtained by McClatchy News.

Police received the call around 7 a.m. Wednesday after the victim’s mother dialed 911 when her husband heard gunshots, KENS 5 reported. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Right now evidence does indicate that there was no forced entry,” San Antonio police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Brown told KSAT 12. “Right now we are trying to put the pieces together.”

Initially, authorities said they were looking for a suspect believed to be the boyfriend of Rodriguez’s sister, the news station reported. A teen boy thought to be the gunman was allegedly seen fleeing the home with a teen girl, investigators said.

Later on, two people were detained and taken in for questioning.

San Antonio police announced Wednesday that they had arrested two teens in connection to the fatal shooting, charging them both with murder.

Due to their age, authorities aren’t releasing their names.