Food truck explodes in Texas town, damaging buildings a block away, officials say
A series of explosions that began with a food truck blowing up rocked a city block in Texas early Thursday morning, officials say.
The food truck exploded shortly after 6 a.m. in San Marcos, Texas, a town just northeast of San Antonio, firefighters said in a news conference on Facebook. About 20 minutes later, another explosion happened as firefighter were battling a small fire, officials said.
No one was injured.
But the blasts damaged at least seven buildings in the city, including shattering windows of a coffee shop a block away, officials said.
While the city initially tweeted that a propane tank caused the blast, firefighters later said it’s unclear what caused the explosions. They remain under investigation.
