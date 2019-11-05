Texas

Woman lost wedding ring doling out Halloween treats, Texas police say

A Texas woman believes she lost her wedding ring while giving out candy to trick-or-treaters during Halloween.

Now, the Granbury Police Department is asking for the return of the ring if it is found. Police say the woman told them she believes her ring is in the Water’s Edge area.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of her ring. If the ring is found, police are asking the person to arrange to deliver the ring safely to police.

Tyler Carter
Tyler Carter, a Real-Time reporter based out of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, is an avid lover of media, fitness, sports and telling impactful stories. Previously, he served as a trending/breaking news/crime reporter for AL.com and The Mississippi Press.
