Woman lost wedding ring doling out Halloween treats, Texas police say

A Texas woman believes she lost her wedding ring while giving out candy to trick-or-treaters during Halloween.

Now, the Granbury Police Department is asking for the return of the ring if it is found. Police say the woman told them she believes her ring is in the Water’s Edge area.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of her ring. If the ring is found, police are asking the person to arrange to deliver the ring safely to police.

