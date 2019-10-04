Texas
Construction worker dies in 30-foot fall when ladders collide at plant, Texas cops say
A construction worker fell about 30 feet to his death Friday afternoon at a Frito-Lay plant in Irving, Texas, police said.
Three men working on a construction project at the plant were on a scissors lift when the equipment collided about 1 p.m., Irving police said in news conference posted on Twitter. The workers fell about 20 to 30 feet, according to police.
The men work for Walker Engineering, police reported.
One of the surviving workers was listed in critical condition and the other had severe injuries, police said. All three men were in their 30s, police said. Their identities haven’t been released.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the death and injuries, police said. Police called it an accident and no foul play is suspected.
