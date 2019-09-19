Jail officer shoots gun, hits home during road rage chase over a honk, Texas cops say

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of

A man apparently upset that another driver honked at him started a chase and shot at the other motorist, hitting an El Paso home, Texas police say.

The road rage suspect is an employee in the El Paso Sheriff’s Office, the El Paso Times reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gabriel Correa, 46, was waiting at a stoplight when it turned green, and the driver behind him honked his horn, police said in a news release.

Correa started chasing the other driver, shooting his gun at the car, police said. One of the bullets hit a home, police said.

The chase ended with both vehicles stopping in front of a police car. Two cops at the scene arrested Correa, police said.

Authorities say Correa is a detention officer in the Sheriff’s Office, the El Paso Times reported. A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Correa is on administrative leave and could be fired, KFOX reported.

Correa was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The homeowners said the bullet shattered a mirror and landed in a room, leaving a large hole in the outside of the house, according to KFOX.

Uvalde Salinas told KFOX it may be time to move.

“I don’t feel comfortable here,” he said.