3,000 feet of illegal fish net snags dozens of sharks, stingrays, Texas officials say
More than half a mile of illegal fishing net snagged dozens of sharks, stingrays and fish off the Texas coast, officials said.
Texas Game Warden officials removed about 3,000 feet of gill net from waters of the Boca Chica shore near South Padre Island, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
The fishing net caught six different species of marine life, officials said.
Pictures appear to show animals dangling in the air, tangled in the netting and apparently bleeding.
Game wardens removed 38 sharks, 28 stingrays and 67 fish, according to the news release.
That included a spotted eagle ray, a dozen Atlantic sharpnose sharks, seven bonnethead sharks, 19 hammerhead sharks, 27 cow nose rays and 67 menhaden fish, officials said.
