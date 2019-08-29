‘It could be hemp unless you call it weed’ Texas lawyers sing

Texas lawyers sing ‘Nobody Knows (If It’s Pot Or If It’s Hemp)’ Attorneys Will Hutson and Chris Harris sing about the Texas Legislature's changed definition of marijuana. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Attorneys Will Hutson and Chris Harris sing about the Texas Legislature's changed definition of marijuana.

Nobody knows if it’s pot or if it’s hemp.

At least that’s what two Texas lawyers want people stopped by police for carrying cannabis to believe.

Will Huston and Chris Harris from the Hutson & Harris law firm in Waco posted a video in response Texas Legislature changing the definition of marijuana to exclude THC content of .3 percent or less. Currently the state doesn’t have resources to test all forms of cannabis in misdemeanor cases.

“We tried to write a song that would make it clear to the layman what the law was, what it is now, and what they should do if they find themselves in the unenviable situation of having to answer questions from a law enforcement officer about what might or might not be a controlled substance,” Will Hutson said in an email.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The song informs listeners that under Texas law someone arrested does not know if cannabis is marijuana or hemp reminding them they’re “not a testing facility”.

The lawyers goes on to say “it could be hemp unless you call it weed.”

The pair have nine other songs explaining Texas laws.