Top Texas officials: Despite hemp law, marijuana is still illegal

State leaders want Texans to know one thing about marijuana: It’s still illegal.

After hearing that district attorneys are dismissing or not pursuing some marijuana possession cases, they sent a letter telling those prosecutors that they are wrongly interpreting the law.

“Marijuana has not been decriminalized in Texas, and these actions demonstrate a misunderstanding of how H.B. 1325 works,” according to the letter by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Attorney General Ken Paxton addressed to all district and county attorneys in Texas.

House Bill 1325 makes it legal for Texas farmers to grow hemp and for the Texas Department of Agriculture to oversee the process. Licenses will be needed and products will need to be sampled, inspected and tested. And the Texas Department of Health and Human Services will oversee the processing of products for consumption.

CBD oil comes from the hemp plant, which is related to the marijuana plant. But CBD extract doesn’t contain THC, which helps patients receive the benefit without the high.

The federal government has removed hemp from its list of controlled substances, as Texas did earlier this year.

As a result of the new law, some district attorneys across Texas believe the Legislature redefined marijuana and have dismissed some marijuana cases because, based on new definitions in the law, most state crime labs cannot perform tests that can differentiate legal hemp and hemp products from illegal products, such as marijuana.

In Tarrant County, the DA’s office has dismissed about 235 misdemeanor marijuana cases filed since June 10 that now require lab tests.

The letter notes that lab tests are “only one of multiple established ways to prove marijuana cases.”

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson has said the cases can still be refiled and prosecuted if law enforcement agencies obtain a report from an accredited lab showing that the concentration of THC meets the redefined definition of marijuana.

The goal of HB 1325 was not to legalize marijuana, according to the letter from state officials.

“Since H.B. 1325 did not repeal the marijuana laws of Texas, as Judicial Branch Members, you should continue to enforce those laws by ‘faithfully executing the duties of the office of the [District or County Attorney], of the State of Texas, and ... to the best of [your] ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of this State,” the letter stated.