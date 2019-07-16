North Texas Republican congressman criticizes Trump’s ‘go back’ tweets

President Trump defends racist tweets against Democratic congresswomen On July 15, 2019, President Donald Trump defended his tweet calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color, who are American citizens and three of which were born in the U.S., to go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On July 15, 2019, President Donald Trump defended his tweet calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color, who are American citizens and three of which were born in the U.S., to go back to their "broken and crime infested" countries.

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright on Tuesday criticized President Trump’s recent tweets about four minority members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Arlington Republican said he remains a “strong supporter” of Trump and his policies.

“However, I just as strongly disagree with the President’s tweet that four of my colleagues in the U.S. House, all Democrats, should go back to their families’ countries of origin,” Wright said in a written statement Tuesday. “Notably, only one of the four immigrated to the U.S.; the others were born here.”

Trump on Sunday wrote on Twitter that four members of Congress — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

All of the women are U.S. citizens.

Only one — Omar — was born outside of the country, in Somalia.

“When one becomes a citizen of this country, it no longer matters where they came from,” Wight said. “They are now Americans. The moment they are sworn in as citizens, the United States of America is their country. Unless they are one of the few that hold dual citizenship in another country, the only country they have to ‘go back to’ is this one.

“As a conservative Republican, I disagree with these four colleagues on a great many issues, but telling them to leave the country because I disagree with them is not a solution. It, in fact, invites more political acrimony.”

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, has taken to Twitter to call out the president for his tweets.

“As an African-American man, I’ve been called a number of terrible words throughout my life just because the color of my skin,” he tweeted this week. “I know what is racist and what is not — and being told to go back to your own country is up there with being called the n-word.”

Veasey also tweeted: “Our President is a bigot and I commend my colleagues for continuing to stand up to him and fight for justice.”

Other than Wright, three other Texas Republican members — U.S. Reps. Will Hurd of Helotes, Pete Olson of Sugar Land and Chip Roy of Dripping Springs — also criticized the president’s comments.

Wright was elected to represent the 6th Congressional District last year, replacing the retiring Joe Barton.