Watch cops smash window to rescue Texas baby and family in flipped car

Watch as Irving police rescue three children and an adult from an overturned car Irving police officers rescued three kids, and their parent from an overturned car on June 28, 2019. The car had overturned with the family trapped inside.

Police in Texas smashed a window to rescue a family trapped inside their car after it flipped, video shows.

Video released Friday by the Irving Police Department shows bystanders pushing on the car to keep it from tipping as officers arrived on the scene about 10 p.m. June 28.

An officer then used a baton to shatter the rear window to free the family of four, video shows. One by one, the officers helped the children get out of the car.

In the video, the children appear distraught, but an officer is able to coax them out of the damaged car. “I got you. Watch your head,” the officer says as he pulls one of the kids from the car.

Their mother, the driver who was still trapped in the car, had to unstrap a crying baby from a car seat so that officers could take the child to safety, video shows.

No one was injured in the crash, police said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you to the good Samaritans who stopped to assist the officers that night,” police said on Facebook. “We are so glad that everyone walked away from the incident injury free.”