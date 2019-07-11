Dallas grand jury indicts man on charge of threatening President Donald Trump

Donald Trump announces 2020 presidential campaign President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign on June 18, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign on June 18, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

A grand jury in Dallas has indicted a man on a charge of threatening President Donald Trump.

Mickael Gedlu “did knowingly and willfully make a threat to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon” the president between on or about Dec. 29, 2018, and June 3, 2019, according to a one-page federal indictment filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of Texas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to give details about the case, other than to note that Gedlu made his first court appearance in the case Thursday.





The indictment referred to 18 U.S. Code 871, which states that anyone who puts in the mail a written threat against top officials, including the president, commits a federal felony and faces a fine and/or jail time up to five years.

The judge assigned to the case, David L. Horan, filed a request this week asking for the case to be assigned to a different judge. Court records show it was randomly reassigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez.

The indictment does not list an address or age for Gedlu. Messages left at numbers believed to be Gedlu’s, or family members, were not immediately returned.



