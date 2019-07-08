Texas Episcopalian dioceses decry crisis at the border

Ernie Moran, center, stands with fellow activists protesting the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents detained at the southern border on Friday on University Drive in Fort Worth. Local activists have been protesting at that location near Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger's office every week for over a year. amccoy@star-telegram.com

The bishops of all six Episcopalian dioceses in Texas issued a joint statement on Monday to decry the treatment of refugees at border detention centers.

The statement is addressed to sate and national leaders.

“We call on our state and national leaders to reject fear-based policy-making that targets people who are simply seeking safety, and a chance to live and work in peace,” the statement said.

They stated that they want more humane conditions for those seeking asylum in the U.S., saying it is their legal right. Though they said they don’t want an open border, they are asking for leaders to end the inhumane treatment of refugees at camps because “Christians are commanded to love our neighbors as we love ourselves.”

They called on state and national leaders to “reject fear-based policy-making.” They also said that border personnel is under stress, noting that it’s another part of the crisis at border.

Vigil to protest border camps

Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps is a candlelight vigil that will be held across the U.S. on July 12. In North Texas, vigils will be in Weatherford and Dallas. Both begin at 7 p.m.