Texas property tax cut and teacher raises are part of new deal, top state leaders say

Top Texas leaders announced Thursday that they’ve hashed out differences and reached long-sought agreements in plans for teacher raises, property taxes and school funding — with just days to spare before the end of the 86th legislative session.

Gov. Greg Abbott, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced during a press conference on the grounds of the governor’s mansion that lawmakers have balanced the state’s budget for the next two years, reformed the way Texas schools are funded and crafted ways to slow the growth of property taxes.

Both the House and the Senate must sign off on the plans before the session ends on Monday.

“We addressed and solved challenges that have plagued our state for decades,” Abbott said.

“We have had the Super Bowl of legislative sessions,” Patrick added.

They said many of the details are in hundreds of pages of legislation that will be printed and distributed to lawmakers. Among the highlights they mentioned, some which were included in fliers they handed out:

Property taxes: The state will provide about $5 billion in statewide property tax cuts. Leaders said school property tax rates will drop by an average of 8 cents per $100 valuation in 2020 and 13 cents per $100 valuation in 2021. For the owner of a home valued at $200,000 in the Fort Worth school district, the savings would be $140 in 2020 and $227.50 in 2021.

Revenue caps: The state will cap property tax revenue at 3.5 percent for cities and counties and 2.5 percent for schools. The goal, they say, is to slow the future growth of property tax bills. Cities, counties and schools could always raise more revenue from property taxes with voter approval.

Teacher raises: More than $1.6 billion will go toward raises for teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors. “Veteran educators” would receive an additional $4,000 in “total compensation” packages. Educators will see an average increase of $510 in retirement benefits through House Bill 3 and each school employee will see about $412 in average new retirement benefits through Senate Bill 12. The lawmakers did not provide details.

Teacher incentives: The measures also include $140 million for a merit-based pay program; $30 million for an extra month of school in the summer; $8 million to mentor new teachers and $6 million for professional development for teachers.

School programs: The cost of pre-kindergarten will be covered for low-income families. Funding to help students with dyslexia and to provide kindergarten through third grade reading programs is also covered.

“I am looking forward to reading every page of #HB 3 and seeing a district-by-district analysis by the Legislative Budget Board to make sure we do right by all of our state’s 5.4 million students,” tweeted state Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio.

Abbott, Patrick and Bonnen were surrounded by the lawmakers — including Republicans state Sens. Jane Nelson of Flower Mound and Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills — who served on conference committees that worked to settle differences in the House and Senate budget, school finance and property tax proposals.

Nelson called the deal “historic” and something that “provides much-needed property tax relief, well-deserved teacher pay raises and support for school districts.”

Ann Beeson, CEO of the Center for Public Policy Priorities, said in a statement that “there’s no question that this is a step forward.”

“We support the bill and the increased investment in our schools,” she wrote. But she added that “we are disappointed that our state leaders prioritized property tax breaks over long-term, sustainable support for the public schools our kids deserve.”