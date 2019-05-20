Texas

Energy Star, water efficient products are sales tax-free May 25-27 in Texas

Need a new shower head or toilet? Maybe some light bulbs or a ceiling fan?

If so, you might want to buy them this weekend during the sales tax holiday weekend for Energy Star and water efficient products.

The sales tax holidays, which run May 25 through midnight May 27, are expected to save shoppers about $12.6 million in local and state sales taxes, according to projections from the state comptroller’s office.

Energy Star-labeled products such as dishwashers, clothes washers, light bulbs, ceiling fans, programmable thermostats, refrigerators that cost $2,000 or less and air conditioners that cost $6,000 or less are included in the holiday.

Water heaters, clothes dryers, freezers and kegerators are not included.

Items with WaterSense labels such as mulch, rain barrels, plants, soil, drip-irrigation hoses, toilets, faucets and shower heads are also inlcuded. Sprinklers, awnings and construction and building materials do not qualify.

In April Texans could stock up on emergency preparation items such as batteries, first aid kits, flashlights and portable generators.

The “Back to School” Sales Tax Holiday Aug. 9-11 includes shoes, clothes and backpacks.

