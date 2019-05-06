Bedford Republican Stickland leaves Freedom Caucus

Stickland warns Tea Party leaders about fierce general election challenges State Rep. Jonathan Stickland tells members of the NE Tarrant Tea Party that winning the primary is no longer enough for Texas conservatives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State Rep. Jonathan Stickland tells members of the NE Tarrant Tea Party that winning the primary is no longer enough for Texas conservatives.

State Rep. Jonathan Stickland is no longer part of the Texas Freedom Caucus.

Stickland, a Bedford Republican, recently left the conservative group, becoming the second member to resign from the caucus in recent months. State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, left before the session started in January.

Stickland did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Star-Telegram, but he told the Texas Tribune that he’s “got nothing but love for those guys and (hopes) to work with them.”

The Freedom Caucus has already removed Stickland from its website.

The group lists 10 remaining members, including three from Tarrant County — Republican state Reps. Bill Zedler of Arlington, Matt Krause of Fort Worth and Tony Tinderholt of Arlington.

Stickland last session gained a greater voice through this group, which was created last session to fight for conservative causes and grassroots ideals of Tea Party groups across the state.

Members of the group last session often butted heads with then-House Speaker Joe Straus, which may have led up to the “Mother’s Day Massacre,” when caucus members upset about their proposals being overlooked used procedural moves to kill more than 100 bills.

They’ve seemed less vocal this year under House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

Before this year’s session began in January, Stickland told the Star-Telegram that he wondered about the future role of the caucus if members don’t have to fight to push legislation through the lower chamber.

“A lot is up in the air with the new leadership,” he said at the time. “A lot of us would prefer to work within the Republican Party. If we have roles and are put to work and utilized, there will be less time for things like (the Mother’s Day Massacre).”