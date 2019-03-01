Texas

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi heads to Fort Worth to encourage future female leaders

By Anna M. Tinsley

March 01, 2019 02:05 PM

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is heading to Fort Worth.

On Monday, the longtime Democratic leader will join U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Fort Worth.

She will participate in a discussion “to highlight the school’s success in inspiring and nurturing young diverse female leaders within the community,” according to a statement from Veasey’s office.

Principal Tamara Albury and Veasey will also participate in Monday’s discussion at the school.

YWLA is the first — and only — single-gender school for young women in the Fort Worth school district.

The school, a member of the Young Women’s Preparatory Network, teaches girls in grades six through 12.

“With a focus on empowering young women in math, science, and technology, the school prepares students with the academic and leadership skills they need to distinguish themselves as they aim to pursue higher education and careers in STEM fields,” according to the statement from Veasey’s office.

In 2017, the Young Women’s Leadership Academy was listed among 400 Texas campuses to earn all distinctions applicable to individual schools, according to the Texas Education Agency. Up to seven distinctions could be earned under the state’s accountability systems, including in reading and math.

“Amazing work takes place in classrooms across our state every school day, but especially on these campuses where every possible distinction has been earned,” Commissioner of Education Mike Morath said in a press release at the time.

And last year, a group of nine students at this school won a contest that let them travel to Dallas to hear former First Lady Michelle Obama speak.

Staff writer Diane Smith contributed to this report.

By

