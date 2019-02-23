Have you seen them? Amber Alert issued for three children last seen in Texas

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for three children who were last seen in south Texas.
Maddison McGrath, 7, Dylan McGrath, 5, and Maryah Mathew, 2, were last seen in Sealy, Texas on Feb. 19. They are originally from Waterbury, Connecticut.
Two adults, Crystal McGrath and Lester Joy, are wanted for questioning in connection with the missing children. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the kids may have been abducted.
Madison is white, weighs about 75 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a leopard print sweat suit.
Dylan is white, weighs about 45 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater, blue pants with a white stripe and black shoes.
Maryah is white, weighs about 30 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a white t-shirt, a white vest with gold hearts, blue pants and black boots with hearts.
Crystal McGrath is described as a white 29-year-old woman, weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Lester Joy is described as a 38-year-old black man weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
McGrath and Joy may be driving a maroon, 2002 Volvo S60 with a Connecticut license plate number 417-YTY.
Those with information can call the Waterbury, Connecticut police department at 203-574-6911.
