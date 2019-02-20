Texas

Texas senator calls on GOP supporters to ‘Stop Beto’

By Anna M. Tinsley

February 20, 2019 04:03 PM

Sen. Cornyn says he’s learned from Beto’s 2018 campaign and ‘expects to be ready’ in 2020

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn talks about the prospect of facing Beto O'Rourke while seeking re-election in 2020. O'Rourke has not announced if he’s running for office next year.
By
Up Next
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn talks about the prospect of facing Beto O'Rourke while seeking re-election in 2020. O'Rourke has not announced if he’s running for office next year.
By
Fort Worth

Democrat Beto O’Rurke hasn’t announced if he’s running for office next year.

And if the former U.S. Representative from El Paso is planning on being on the ballot, he hasn’t announced for which post.

But Republicans already are preparing for him.

Count U.S. Sen John Cornyn — who is up for re-election in 2020 — as among them.

On Wednesday, the senior Republican senator from Texas sent out a letter to supporters saying that “all signs point to another well-funded, high stakes challenge from Beto in 2020. We need to be ready for anything.

“That’s why we’ve started a STOP BETO FUND... and that’s why I need you to chip in as soon as possible.”

While in Fort Worth on Wednesday, Cornyn said O’Rourke’s Senate bid against fellow Texan U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz last year was “closer than many people would have thought.”

Cruz won re-election by a much smaller margin than many expected, with just over 200,000 more votes than O’Rourke.

“He captured people’s imaginations and came very close to winning,” Cornyn said. “It only makes sense ... that candidates running in 2020 learn from that.”

And in Texas, a traditionally red state but one that is growing and becoming more diverse, Republicans “can no longer be complacent, as in only worrying about primary elections,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn has served in the U.S. Senate since 2002.

O’Rourke has indicated he will announce by the end of this month whether he will jump into the 2020 race for president.

Ted Cruz beats out Beto O'Rourke to win re-election to the Senate. Cruz congratulated his opponent on his campaign and pledged to represent all Texans.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

election

election

election

Anna M. Tinsley

Anna M. Tinsley grew up in a journalism family and has been a reporter for the Star-Telegram since 2001. She has covered the Texas Legislature and politics for more than two decades and has won multiple awards for political reporting, most recently a third place from APME for deadline writing. She is a Baylor University graduate.

  Comments  