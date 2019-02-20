Texas

Report: Rioting at Gainesville State School was sparked by gangs, boredom, ‘issues’

February 20, 2019 12:57 PM

This archive photo shows the tall curved chain link fence topped with razor wire at the Gainesville State School.
Six days of mayhem at the Gainesville State School — with teens assaulting officers and each other — was ignited by gang-related conflicts, boredom and a desire to protest over “issues on campus,” according to a report in the Houston Chronicle.

The disturbance in November came to a head during a football game, the Chronicle reported. It erupted weeks after state school supervisor Mike Studamire was fired. After the melee, four other top officials were fired, the news outlet reported.

State officials put most of the blame for the problems at the school on the inability to hire and retain qualified staff to supervise the juvenile delinquents in their care. Union officials blame low pay and a lack of guards, the Chronicle says. Read the full report here.

Season 3 of Titletown, TX: All We Got tells the story of a incarcerated teenagers at Gainesville State School and the mentors who offer them a chance at redemption through discipline, encouragement and high school football.

