22-year-old Wise County woman dies in single-vehicle crash, authorities say

By Nichole Manna

February 10, 2019 05:43 PM

A 22-year-old woman from Alvord died on Saturday night after losing control of her truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened at FM Road 51 near Veal Station Road in Parker County.

Haley Nichole Brumley was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram north on FM 51. The road was wet and Brumley was driving at “a speed that was not safe for the wet conditions,” DPS said.

She lost control of the truck and began to side skid. The truck then rolled multiple times and Brumley was thrown from the vehicle, DPS said.

She died at the scene.

