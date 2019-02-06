President Trump is heading back to Texas to hold a Make America Great Again rally

President Donald Trump is heading back to Texas this month.

He will host a Make America Great Again rally at 7 p.m. MST Feb. 11 at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, according to an announcement from his presidential campaign.

“As the President continues his fight to secure our border, there’s no better place to demonstrate that walls work than in El Paso,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump looks forward to visiting with the patriots of Texas who are on the front lines of the struggle against open border Democrats who allow drugs, crime, and sex trafficking all along our border every day.”

This rally comes as negotiations continue between Trump and congressional Democrats about funding for the border wall the president has long promised. Trump mentioned El Paso Tuesday night during his State of the Union address.

El Paso is the hometown of former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who unsuccessfully challenged Republican Ted Cruz for his Senate seat last year. The president last year held a rally in Houston before the election to help Cruz with his re-election bid.

This is the seventh rally Trump has held in Texas and the first in El Paso.