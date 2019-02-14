Texans get $59.8 billion in tax breaks. Should we give up some for property tax relief?

Texans shoulder one of the largest property tax burdens in the country, paying around $60 billion a year.

At the same time, the state provides a nearly equal amount in tax breaks each year — on products ranging from food to medicine, help for charitable and school groups, even through homestead and business property exemptions.

Now, as state lawmakers are deep into debate about property tax reform, hoping to provide some relief while also paying more into public schools, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has a suggestion.

Why not consider eliminating some of the state’s nearly $60 billion in annual tax exemptions?

“If they want to bring down property taxes and generate more sales tax, either broaden the base or do away with some of the exemptions,” Whitley said. “If we all agree more money needs to be spent, the Lord ain’t sending it down from Heaven.

“They’ve got to stand up and make tough decisions.”

State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, said he believes lawmakers are on the right path without delving into exemptions.

“Judge Whitley is trying to divert off what the real problem is,” said Hancock, who serves on the Senate Finance Committee. “Appraisal rates are going up and local revenues are going up.

“We are looking at addressing this in a broad based way.”

Taxes and exemptions

In 2017, Texans paid $59.4 billion in property taxes, up from $40.3 billion in 2010 and $22.5 billion in 2000, state records show.

This fiscal year, there will be about $59.8 billion in exemptions — $14.2 billion in school property tax exemptions and $45.6 billion in other categories, according to estimates from the Texas Comptroller’s office.

That includes $9 billion for raw materials used in manufacturing, $3.2 billion in food and about $1 billion in over the counter drugs, prescription medicines and devices, the report shows.

Overall, sales tax exemptions — on items such as school lunches, water, dry cleaning, timber, even products bought from coin-operated machines — make up $42.9 billion. Texas also offers four sales-tax free holidays each year, giving residents a chance to save on emergency preparation supplies, energy efficient items, water efficient items and clothes as students prepare to head back to school.

At the same time, franchise tax exemptions make up $2.3 billion a year. These taxes are imposed on businesses and nonprofit groups but tax breaks are given in some cases, such as when charitable groups or schools make purchases or travel.

There’s $204 million in motor vehicle sales tax exemptions, which are given, for instance, when vehicles bought in Texas are transported out of the state. Oil production tax exemptions add up to about $53.6 million and gasoline tax exemptions — for federal agencies, public school contractors and more — total around $131.2 million.

At the same time this year, the Texas Economic Development Act, which is geared to draw new capital investment projects to this state, will make up about $584 million in tax breaks.

Property tax reform

Texas has the sixth highest effective property tax rate in the country, according to a new report by 24/7 Wall St.

“High property taxes are more despised than bad barbecue in Texas,” said Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston.

School taxes are by far the biggest part of property tax bills, accounting for about half of the total. In some districts, it’s even more.

Gov. Greg Abbott designated property tax reform an “emergency” item to let lawmakers get to work quickly. And he and others have touted the Property Tax Reform and Relief Act of 2019, Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 2, which would do many things, including limit property tax revenue growth to 2.5 percent — or trigger an election.

The Senate’s new Property Tax Committee on Feb. 11 approved a revised version of SB 2, a measure some leaders have criticized, saying it could prevent them from funding important local needs. Democrats and some local leaders call the proposed cap arbitrary, saying it won’t bring true property tax relief.

State lawmakers have not said how they’ll make up for the loss of school funding the proposal would bring. But Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar has said the state has an extra $9 billion in revenue for the 2020-21 state budgets because “the economy has been extremely robust.”

Some suggest that lawmakers might dip into the state’s Economic Stabilization Fund, known as the Rainy Day Fund, which should hold more than $15 billion by the end of 2021.

“The most likely scenario is that lawmakers will primarily shift funds from other sources such as health care and the Rainy Day Fund to increase the state’s share of public school financing,” said Mark P. Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

They might cut some deductions or exemptions and possibly raise some fees. “But any tax increase is likely off the table,” Jones said.

It’s early in the session, though, so it remains to be seen exactly what state lawmakers will approve before they go home on Memorial Day.