These are the best messages Texans delivered on their license plates in 2018

Texas drivers are far from shy.

So it’s no surprise that many are all about sharing messages when they hit the road.

More than 35,000 personalized plates were issued last year.

Some touted sweet messages. Others broadcast patriotic or amusing thoughts. Even more showed strong support for sports teams or alma maters.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“Every day we see some very creative plate messages coming through, amounting to tens of thousands by the end of the year,” said Steve Farrar, president of MyPlates.com, a Texas-based company that creates specialty license plates.

Here are some of the “best” messages delivered on Texas license plates last year, according to MyPlates.com:

Best Texas/USA Proud: 8GEN TXN, MMURICA (America), CMNTAKT, ACRES OF, GONE2TX. Notable mentions: 7X (Texas), P8TRIOT, STATE 28.

Best College shout outs: (N)ATION (Nebraska plate), HOOKOHM, 4ALBMA (Alabama plate), WLVRNE (Michigan plate), LDYJAX (SFA plate). Notable mentions: 4ROG (TCU), HLABLOO, WFWFWF (Georgia).

Best Plate Speak Plates: 4USIS (For you sis on a Breast Cancer ribbon plate); MYQT3.14 (Reads My Cutie Pie); UBU IBME (You be you, I be me); 4CHUN8 (Fortunate); L84BNGO (Late for Bingo). Notable mentions: GR82CU2, ILGO2TX.

Best Romantic declarations: HE (heart) ME1ST (He loves me first), 1STLOVE, OMIE(heart)OPA, HNYBNCH, 25 YEARS. Notable mention: ILVMYWF.

Cutest: KID UBER, FAV SON, CAT EYES, (Q) UEEN, 222KUTE. Notable mentions: DOG BUS, TATRTOT, GORJESS.

Funniest: FRYEDAY, CARHMA, WHAT MAP, VANCAVE, GYM HAIR. Notable mentions: 2MNYKDS, BDABOOM.

Best Movie Theme mentions: 1.21GWTT (Back to the Future), W4KNDA (Black Panther), CLA-REEZ (Silence of the Lambs), CAP-MRCA (Captain America), CADISHK (Caddyshack). Notable mentions: L8R VADR, 2THLESS, VNUM, TIN CUPP.

Best Sports Related shout outs: 41-FAN (Mavs fan for Dirk), WE(heart)DEM (We love dem Cowboys), 6THMAN (on a Spurs plate), LKN4SIX (Looking for six on Cowboys plate), I(heart) TORO (Texans plate). Notable mentions: GOSTRS, R3DSOX, OUR YEAR.

Best Auto Related mentions: HOT WELZ, 123GONE, 1QK PONY, ECOWHAT, FXIN2GO. Notable mentions: DATE CAR, GATTA GO.