Watch as Texas deputy rescues victim whose truck crashed into an 18-wheeler

By Candi Bolden

January 25, 2019 12:34 PM

A sheriff's deputy in Williamson County, Texas has received an award for his action after a man's truck crashed into an 18-wheeler.
Social media users are calling a Texas sheriff’s deputy a hero after the Williamson County Sheriff’s office released video of the deputy’s rescue of a crash victim.

In July 2017, Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy Mark Bell rescued a victim whose truck crashed into an 18-wheeler.

According to a tweet by the Williamson County Sheriff, Bell has received an award for his actions.

The six minute video shows Bell arriving to the scene and providing medical aid to the victim.

In a comment on Facebook the victim thanked Bell and said that he was, “here today because of your [Bell’s] service.”

