Are you impacted by the government shutdown? Here’s where to find help

By Anna M. Tinsley and

Diane Smith

January 17, 2019 02:21 PM

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a food assistance program that aids millions of low-income families and individuals.
Some federal employees in Texas have already lost out on one paycheck and don’t know how many more they’ll miss.

Due to the partial federal government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of federal employees across the country are either furloughed or working without pay, even though they’ll get paid for hours worked later, once the shutdown ends.

Money is tight, as families dip into — or dilute —their savings.

But many of them live paycheck to paycheck and are looking for help anywhere they can find it.

Here are some resources for struggling federal workers:

Creditors: Several banks and creditors have say they will work to help impacted federal employees. For more information, call Bank of America’s Client Assistance Program at 844-219-0690; Chase’s special care line at 888-356-0023; Discover’s assistance line at 800-347-2683; and Wells Fargo at 800-TO-WELLS.

Rent: For groups that help with emergency rental assistance, contact the 2-1-1 social service helpline.

Food: SNAP recipients can check benefit amounts at YourTexasBenefits.com or by calling the Lone Star Help Desk at 800-777-7EBT. Food banks are seeing an increase in new clients. North Texans who need help with food can look online for a local food bank at tafb.org or call 2-1-1 for help.

Internet/cell: AT&T and Direct TV are offering flexible payment options for impacted federal employees. “As long as the shutdown is in effect, our customer service team will adjust late fees, provide extensions and coordinate with you on revised payment schedules,” according to a statement from AT&T.

Student meals: Parents who work for the government and are not getting paid because of the furlough should apply for free and reduced meals for their school-aged children during the shutdown. That’s what Sodexo, which partners with the Keller school district, encourages. Anyone approved for these meals will remain on the plan through the rest of this school year, school officials say.

Unemployment: The National Association of State Workforce Agencies recommends that federal employees who aren’t being paid because of the shutdown check to see if they can get unemployment insurance benefits. Apply for unemployment benefits from the Texas Workforce Commission online at twc.texas.gov.

Want to help? Many suggest donating to local food banks or reaching out directly to impacted families by giving them food or gift cards.

