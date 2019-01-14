Texas man accused of killing two others is captured, police say

A Terrell man accused of fatally shooting two men over the weekend and then fleeing was in custody Monday, police said.

Jermicheal D. Maxie, 29, is accused of killing two men Saturday evening at different locations in Terrell. The city is about 65 miles east of Fort Worth.

Police said Maxie was in a jail cell Monday morning. Authorities did not provide any details of his capture but Terrell police Capt. Arley Sansom said in an email that media coverage led to a quick arrest.

Sansom said additional details would be released later.

Police have not released any information on a motive in the shootings.





The shooting call came into police at 5:49 p. m. Saturday in the 300 block of Cottage Street.

Minutes later, police were called to the scene of another shooting in the 700 block of Frazier Street, about a mile from Cottage Street

The victims were identified as Kenneth Wayne White Jr., 37, and Markiest Lucky, 25, both of Terrell.

Police have said the shootings were related.

At 6:09 p.m., an armed suspect carjacked a vehicle from a woman on Moore Avenue, about a mile from the Frazier Street shooting. No injuries were reported in that crime.