Expecting a tax refund this year? Better hope the government shutdown ends soon

Is the government shutdown impacting you?

Maybe not right now. But if it drags on, taxpayers across the country likely will feel the impact — if income tax refunds are delayed.

“The impact all depends on how long (the shutdown) goes on,” said Mike Sides, a CPA and managing partner of the Sides & Teague accounting firm in Fort Worth. “If this drags on past mid-January, there is a chance that refunds could be delayed.”

The Internal Revenue Service is one of the agencies currently not funded as a result of the shutdown.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

And during shutdowns, only a fraction of IRS employees work.

That means most workers whose duties range from answering taxpayer questions to paying out refunds typically aren’t at work.

The deadline for federal tax returns isn’t until April 15. But many people start filing in mid-January, hoping to get an early tax refund.

Even so, most refunds likely won’t be processed until the federal government — particularly the IRS — is up and running at full speed again.

The timing of refunds may be in question. But one thing is certain: Whether or not the shutdown continues, taxes will still be due on time.

If you need help, anyone who calls the IRS number in Fort Worth to make an appointment hears a message noting that “live telephone assistance is not available at this time.”

The message also states that “normal operations will return as soon as possible.” And it offers direction on how to use IRS online tools.

Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, told Politico last week that the IRS could have to call back workers without pay for filing season.

So is the irs shutdown too? Real question is will i recieve my tax refund on time this year? My family of 5 relies on that every year, so while you figure out this wall thing, please think about the ones this hurts as well — Feline Bien (@BienFeline) January 2, 2019

This partial government shutdown, which began Dec. 22, means that impacted federal employees are either furloughed or working without pay, although once a deal is reached those working without pay now will be paid retroactively.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported Friday that some top appointees in President Donald Trump’s administration — from top administrators to deputy secretaries — will receive annual raises of about $10,000 a year starting Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence will receive this raise as well.



