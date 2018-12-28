People in these North Texas counties haven’t been able to dial 911. Here’s why

North Texans in 13 counties and dozens of cities and towns couldn’t dial 911 beginning late Thursday night and extending into Friday morning, according to the North Central Texas Emergency Communications District.
The outages were caused by problems reported by the internet provider CenturyLink, the district said.
The affected counties were Collin, Erath, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell and Wise. The outage also affected the cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer.
After 911 services were restored shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday, several law enforcement agencies began to report on social media at around 9 a.m. that the service was out again.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
These include the Johnson and Collin county sheriff’s offices and police departments in Cleburne, Corsicana, Frisco, McKinney and Stephenville.
At the Parker County Sherriff’s Office shortly after 10 a.m., some 911 calls were coming through and others weren’t.
“To say it’s very worrisome is a bit of an understatement when you’re in trouble,” Sheriff Larry Fowler said.
“Put it this way, a while ago I dialed the Weatherford police on a hard line and it went through. I tried again on a cell phone and I got nothing. Now, two-thirds or more of our calls come on cell phones.”
The district provided a list of alternative emergency phone numbers for the affected agencies. It also noted that text-to-911 services were unaffected by the outages.
Shortly before 10 a.m., CenturyLink reported “good progress” on restoring service.
The internet provider blamed the outage on a “network element.” CenturyLink did not immediately reply to a request for clarification.
CenturyLink’s network problems have caused 911 outages across the United States, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reports.
Comments